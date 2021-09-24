$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $745.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,805,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,652. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

