856,065 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Service Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 586,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $5,174,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVC stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

