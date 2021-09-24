$876.37 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $876.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.74 million and the lowest is $862.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.70. 1,597,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,473. Trimble has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 247.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.