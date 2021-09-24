88mph (MPH) Price Hits $35.81 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $313,596.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.81 or 0.00083916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00124045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044321 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

