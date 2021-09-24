895,133 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

