8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 591 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $14,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50.

On Friday, July 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $24.70 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

