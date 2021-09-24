$93.62 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $93.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.75 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $358.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $462.36 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $10,100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 833,915 shares of company stock worth $69,889,200 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.64. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

