9,378 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Textron by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.