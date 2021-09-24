$980.08 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $980.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.30 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $215.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $230.20. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.