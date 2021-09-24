A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

AMRK stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

