AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.75. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

