AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

