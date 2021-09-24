Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

ABEO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

