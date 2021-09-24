Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.33

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 517419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

