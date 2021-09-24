ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

