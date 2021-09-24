abrdn plc Acquires 186 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $319.25 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -272.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,434 shares of company stock worth $362,765,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

