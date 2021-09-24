abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.