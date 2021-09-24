abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 732.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

