abrdn plc Sells 2,140 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW opened at $113.02 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

