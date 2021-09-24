abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

