Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 106,681 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
