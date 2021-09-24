Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 106,681 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.