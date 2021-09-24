ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

ADMA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

