Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down to $645.89

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $645.89, but opened at $623.29. Adobe shares last traded at $623.38, with a volume of 53,626 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $639.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.