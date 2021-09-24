Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.43 on Friday, hitting $622.41. 21,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

