Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,207,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,166,000 after purchasing an additional 365,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. 584,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

