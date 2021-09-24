Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$5.89 Average PT from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.14. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

