Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:VCEB opened at $74.82 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82.

