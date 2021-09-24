Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Big Lots by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.68 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

