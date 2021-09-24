Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

AEHR traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $392.02 million, a PE ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

