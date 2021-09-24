Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.29. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 90,700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.84 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.35.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

