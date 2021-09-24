AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

