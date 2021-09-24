Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $3.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

