Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1,349.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 135.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,882,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

A stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

