Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

