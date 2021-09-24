Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $226.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.92. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

