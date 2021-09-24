Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 290447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £573 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

