Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

