Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $2,327,500.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00.

ALGM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

