Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $34.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,735,895. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

