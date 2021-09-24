Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.44. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

