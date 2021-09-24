AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AB opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

