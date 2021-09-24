Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 9,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 564,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.