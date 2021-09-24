Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.