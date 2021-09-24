Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,848.94. 24,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,409.85 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,792.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,499.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.