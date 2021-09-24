Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,836.50. 33,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,761.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,460.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.