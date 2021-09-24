Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,322 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN opened at $310.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.19. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

