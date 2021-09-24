Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

