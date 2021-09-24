Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

