Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $178,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

