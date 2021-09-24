Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 166,336 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

